Two found dead in Jamalpur train robbery
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2021 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2021 12:03 PM BdST
Two men were found dead on the roof of a Jamalpur-bound train in what passengers said was a robbery-linked murder.
After the train reached Jamalpur’s Dewanganj Upazila sometime after 10 am on Thursday, the two were found dead with another injured man lying with his face down next to them.
One of the dead has been identified as Md Nahid, 40, a resident of Dewanganj. The second man, also believed to be 40 years old, could not be immediately identified. Rubel, 22, a native of Majhpara village in the district's Islampur Upazila, was injured in the attack.
"After the train arrived in Jamalpur, some passengers saw blood trickling down from the roof of the train and informed the guards and police about the matter," said Gulzar Hossain, an inspector of Railway Police Circle.
Faruk, a passenger who boarded the train from Kamalapur in Dhaka, said a gang of robbers snatched moneybags and mobile phones from the passengers after the train left Mymensingh's Gafargaon station.
Later in the night, some passengers, including the victims, started a hunt for the robbers on the train.
“When the passengers found the robbers, they launched an attack, leaving three people severely injured on the roof. Two of them died.”
