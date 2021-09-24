Three-vehicle crash leaves three dead in Tangail

Another person was injured in the accident which took place on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway in Bhabla around 11 am Friday, said Inspector Md Shahidul Islam of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police.

The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

An eastbound covered-van was attempting to overtake a truck when it collided head-on with an 'Uttara Express' bus, according to the police.

The van veered into the truck on impact, killing one person instantly. Two others died in hospital, said Inspector Shahidul.

The injured victim is undergoing treatment at Tangail's 250-Bed General Hospital.