London teacher Sabina Nessa made a 5-minute walk to pub. Then she was found dead in a park
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Sep 2021 09:49 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2021 09:49 AM BdST
British police said on Thursday they had arrested a suspect in the hunt for the murderer of a teacher who was killed in a London park as she made a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend at a pub.
Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot Bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.
She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.
"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity.
Police later said they had arrested a 38-year-old man in Lewisham, south London, on suspicion of murder. They also released pictures taken from security TV footage of a man and a vehicle, appealing to anyone who recognised either to make immediate contact.
"Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.
A post mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.
