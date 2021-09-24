Bangladesh records 1,233 new virus cases, death count rises by 31
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2021 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2021 05:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 31 new fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,368.
The caseload surged to 1,549,553 after 1,233 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 16 fatalities and 886 infections.
Nationwide, another 1,413 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,509,202.
As many as 27,141 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.54 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 230.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
