Evaly MD Rassel to be interrogated at jail gate in new fraud case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2021 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 05:12 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has dismissed both the remand petition and the bail petition filed in a new case of fraud and embezzlement filed against Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel at Dhanmondi Police Station, ordering that the interrogation be conducted at the jail gate.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque made the decision in the case filed by Md Mujahidur Rahman on Thursday.
Case investigation officer SI Abul Kalam Azad brought the plaintiff to court and submitted a petition for Rassel to be shown arrested and a five-day remand for questioning.
Barrister M Moniruzzaman Asad, representing Rassel, requested the remand be scrapped and petitioned for bail. Public prosecutor Azad Rahman countered the motion.
After hearing from both sides, the magistrate scrapped both the remand and bail petitions, saying that the suspect could be interrogated at the jail gate for one day in the next three working days.
The investigation officer in the other Dhanmondi case requested that Rassel be detained in prison until the investigation concludes.
The court then ordered Rassel to be sent to prison, confirmed Dhanmondi Police Station Deputy Inspector Esharat Ali.
