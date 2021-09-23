Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2021 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 04:02 PM BdST
Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in a case that involves the death of college girl Mosarat Jahan Muniya.
The bail plea is pending with the High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar. The issue will be heard on Sept 29.
A police investigation absolved Bashundhara MD Anvir of responsibility for inciting the suicide of Muniya on Aug 18. Later, her sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a new case against Anvir and his wife and parents accusing them of rape and murder.
The new case was filed against eight people with the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal No. 8 on Sept 6.
After an initial hearing, Judge Mafruza Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case and submit a report.
Anvir’s father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasa and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon are also named in the case.
Muniya, the college student, was found dead in a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Apr 26. The victim’s sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.
The Bashundhara Group MD never spoke to the media about the allegation.
Tania filed a petition expressing “no confidence” in the final police investigation report that absolved Anvir of culpability in Muniya’s suicide, but Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury acquitted him of charges.
M Sarwar Hossain, one of the lawyers for plaintiff Tania, said they would take the issue to the High Court, seeking a review of the magistrate’s order.
Muniya was an HSC candidate at a college in Dhaka. After losing her parents, she was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
- Jhumon Das gets bail for one year
- Bangladesh gets another 5.5m doses of Sinopharm shot
- 104 tonnes of hilsa exported to India in a day
- World must do all it can to repatriate Rohingya: PM
- Make vaccines 'global public good': Hasina
- Daily count: 36 virus deaths, 1,376 cases
- Bangladesh, Kuwait eye roadmap to stronger ties
- College student burns to death in Cumilla fire
- Dengue cases will be under control in a month, says LGRD minister
- Dhaka airport launches COVID tests for outbound travellers Saturday
- Bangladesh’s daily virus cases and deaths at lowest level since May
- Evaly MD Rassel to be interrogated at jail gate in new fraud case
- Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
- Jhumon Das, who angered Hifazat supporters with Facebook post, secures one-year bail
Most Read
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- Moderna vs Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the edge
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- Bangladesh hopeful of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury's extradition
- Police break up Eorange customers’ street protest
- Declare COVID vaccines 'global public good', says Hasina
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- India opens highest military ranks to women after lengthy fight
- Bangladesh plans 5G test run in 2021, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy