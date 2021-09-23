Bangladesh’s daily virus cases and deaths at lowest level since May
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2021 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 05:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 24 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since May 27, taking the total toll to 27,337.
Another 1,144 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, the lowest since May 29, as the COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,548,320, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 11 fatalities and 766 infections.
Nationwide, another 1,653 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,507,789.
As many as 24,820 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.61 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 230.15 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 4.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Jhumon Das gets bail for one year
- Bangladesh gets another 5.5m doses of Sinopharm shot
- 104 tonnes of hilsa exported to India in a day
- World must do all it can to repatriate Rohingya: PM
- Make vaccines 'global public good': Hasina
- Daily count: 36 virus deaths, 1,376 cases
- Bangladesh, Kuwait eye roadmap to stronger ties
- College student burns to death in Cumilla fire
- Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
- Jhumon Das, who angered Hifazat supporters with Facebook post, secures one-year bail
- Bangladesh gets another 5.5m doses of Sinopharm COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh exports 104 tonnes of hilsa to India in a day for Durga Puja
- International community must do all it can to return Rohingya to Myanmar, says Hasina
- Declare COVID vaccines 'global public good', says Hasina
Most Read
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- Moderna vs Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the edge
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- Bangladesh hopeful of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury's extradition
- Police break up Eorange customers’ street protest
- Declare COVID vaccines 'global public good', says Hasina
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- India opens highest military ranks to women after lengthy fight
- Bangladesh plans 5G test run in 2021, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy