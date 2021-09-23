ACC summons 9 former officials of South Bangla bank as probe opens into ex-chairman Amzad

Investigator Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, a deputy director of the ACC, asked the former bank officials to appear on Sept 26, an ACC spokesperson said.

They include former managing director Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director Md Shawkat Ali, senior executive vice president Md Mamunur Rashid Molla.

The others are former first VPs Md Ziaul Latif and Md Manjurul Alam, VP SM Iqbal Mehedi, senior officer Bidyut Kumar Mandal, and management trainee officer Tapu Kumar Saha.

Amzad stepped down on Tuesday, citing illness amid the investigation launched in August on allegations that he embezzled clients’ money through irregularities and forgery in activities related to export, import and loans at the bank’s Khulna Sadar and Katakhali branches.

He allegedly opened many companies in Bangladesh and abroad by abusing his powers.

The national anti-graft agency sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking to foil his alleged bid to send the money abroad for laundering after transferring his company shares.

Amzad, his wife Sufia Amzad and daughter Tazri Amzad face a travel ban.

Amzad also owns Lockpur Group of Industries, a Khulna-based firm focusing on shrimp, foods, bricks, and packaging services.