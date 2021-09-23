ACC summons 9 former officials of South Bangla bank as probe opens into ex-chairman Amzad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2021 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 07:37 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned nine former officials of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank for questioning as part of an investigation into allegations of embezzlement against its former chairman SM Amzad Hossain.
Investigator Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, a deputy director of the ACC, asked the former bank officials to appear on Sept 26, an ACC spokesperson said.
They include former managing director Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director Md Shawkat Ali, senior executive vice president Md Mamunur Rashid Molla.
Amzad stepped down on Tuesday, citing illness amid the investigation launched in August on allegations that he embezzled clients’ money through irregularities and forgery in activities related to export, import and loans at the bank’s Khulna Sadar and Katakhali branches.
He allegedly opened many companies in Bangladesh and abroad by abusing his powers.
The national anti-graft agency sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking to foil his alleged bid to send the money abroad for laundering after transferring his company shares.
Amzad, his wife Sufia Amzad and daughter Tazri Amzad face a travel ban.
Amzad also owns Lockpur Group of Industries, a Khulna-based firm focusing on shrimp, foods, bricks, and packaging services.
- ACC summons 9 ex-South Bangla bank officials
- COVID tests at Dhaka airport begin Saturday
- Daily virus cases, deaths at lowest level since May
- Evaly’s Rassel to be interrogated at jail gate in new case
- Jhumon Das gets bail for one year
- Bangladesh gets another 5.5m doses of Sinopharm shot
- 104 tonnes of hilsa exported to India in a day
- World must do all it can to repatriate Rohingya: PM
- Dengue cases will be under control in a month, says LGRD minister
- Dhaka airport launches COVID tests for outbound travellers Saturday
- Bangladesh’s daily virus cases and deaths at lowest level since May
- Evaly MD Rassel to be interrogated at jail gate in new fraud case
- Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
- Jhumon Das, who angered Hifazat supporters with Facebook post, secures one-year bail
Most Read
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Moderna vs Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the edge
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- Police break up Eorange customers’ street protest
- Bangladesh’s daily virus cases and deaths at lowest level since May
- Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
- Declare COVID vaccines 'global public good', says Hasina
- Bangladesh plans 5G test run in 2021, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Bangladesh hopeful of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury's extradition