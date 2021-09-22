Bangladesh to get another 8.9m vaccines through COVAX: state minister

The information was provided in a post on the state minister’s personal Facebook page during his visit to New York on Wednesday.

Another 7.1 million Pfizer doses and 1.8 million Moderna shots have been allocated through COVAX, he said.

The vaccines will be shipped to Bangladesh in the last quarter of this year, he said.

The Pfizer shots will be a donation from the US, while the Moderna doses are from the regular allocation, the state minister noted.

“We are hopeful that we will get a greater allocation for the same period. Thank you, USA and COVAX,” he said.