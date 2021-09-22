Bangladesh logs 36 virus deaths, 1,376 new cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2021 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 05:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 36 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,313.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,547,176 as 1,376 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 18 fatalities and 948 infections. Chattogram registered 10 deaths and 175 cases.
Nationwide, another 1,427 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,506,136.
As many as 28,736 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.79 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.35 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 229.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
