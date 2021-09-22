A college student was shackled due to mental health issues. Then he burnt to death in a fire

Alauddin, a second-year student at the local Kalikapur Abdul Matin Khasru College, died in the fire at West Kharera village in the upazila on Tuesday night, said Johirul Islam, a station officer of the Burichang Upazila Fire Service.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire within 1.5 hours of it being reported and later found Alauddin's body in one of the rooms, Johirul said.

"It is believed the fire was started from an electric short-circuit," Johirul added.

Foyez Ahmed, a local union council member said, "A few days ago Alauddin showed some signs of mental illness. A chain was used to lock him inside the room. His mother had the key. She tried, but could not save him from the fire. When the fire broke out his mother was the only one at home with him."

Two houses were damaged by the fire, Foyez added.