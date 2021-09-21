Two women found dead in Sylhet. Family claims ‘suicides’ over arranged marriage

The bodies of Rani Begum, 33, and her sister Fatema Begum, 27, were found at their house in the Konapara area of Majudari on Tuesday morning, Airport Police Station OC Khan Md Mainul Zakir said.

Rani and Fatema lived with their mother and two brothers after their father passed away. Relatives called police after the bodies were found, Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludhi, the councillor of Ward-4 in the Sylhet City Corporation, said.

Rani had studied until class IX and Fatema had a master’s degree. Family disputes had been a frequent occurrence at the house and an argument had occurred between members of the family on Monday afternoon as well, Rezaul said.

Recently the family had been speaking to a Bangladeshi expatriate living in London about marrying Rani. The would-be groom is about 50-years-old and has two children, their brother Rajon Ahmad said.

Rani didn’t want the marriage and Fatema supported her. The two sisters had a quarrel with their mother on Monday evening and at one point left for their uncle’s house, Rajon said.

The sisters returned that night and went to sleep after dinner, he added.

“Neighbours informed us after seeing Rani and Fatema hanging by the neck from the ceiling. Police recovered the bodies after we called them,” Rajon said.

“Our initial belief is that the two sisters committed suicide. But we have yet to ascertain the cause of death,” OC Khan said.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.