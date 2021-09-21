Two women found dead in Sylhet. Family claims ‘suicides’ over arranged marriage
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST
The bodies of two sisters were found hanged from the ceiling in a house in Sylhet. Police believe the two have committed suicide.
The bodies of Rani Begum, 33, and her sister Fatema Begum, 27, were found at their house in the Konapara area of Majudari on Tuesday morning, Airport Police Station OC Khan Md Mainul Zakir said.
Rani and Fatema lived with their mother and two brothers after their father passed away. Relatives called police after the bodies were found, Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludhi, the councillor of Ward-4 in the Sylhet City Corporation, said.
Rani had studied until class IX and Fatema had a master’s degree. Family disputes had been a frequent occurrence at the house and an argument had occurred between members of the family on Monday afternoon as well, Rezaul said.
Recently the family had been speaking to a Bangladeshi expatriate living in London about marrying Rani. The would-be groom is about 50-years-old and has two children, their brother Rajon Ahmad said.
Rani didn’t want the marriage and Fatema supported her. The two sisters had a quarrel with their mother on Monday evening and at one point left for their uncle’s house, Rajon said.
The sisters returned that night and went to sleep after dinner, he added.
“Neighbours informed us after seeing Rani and Fatema hanging by the neck from the ceiling. Police recovered the bodies after we called them,” Rajon said.
“Our initial belief is that the two sisters committed suicide. But we have yet to ascertain the cause of death,” OC Khan said.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
- Freight train derails in Tongi
- SDG success depends on pandemic recovery: Hasina
- Hasina plants tree at UN Headquarters garden
- Ex-DG of health services sued over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty
- Two killed in UP polls violence
- Health ministry driver gets 15 years in arms case
- Hasina in New York for UNGA
- Freight train derails in Tongi, rail service to Dhaka suspended
- SDG success depends on sustainable recovery from pandemic, Hasina says
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty over irregularities
- Two killed, many injured in violence at Moheshkhali, Kutubdia UP polls
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off