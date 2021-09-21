PM Hasina honoured with ‘SDG Progress Award’ in New York
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 05:06 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the ‘SDG Progress Award’ in recognition of Bangladesh’s achievements in sustainable development from 2015 to 2020.
The award was given to the prime minister as part of the 9th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development in New York on Monday.
The virtual event was jointly organised by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and other organisations including the Master of Development Practice (MDP) and the Earth Institute of Columbia University.
“SDSN and several other organisations have presented Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the award in recognition of Bangladesh’s surprising achievements from 2015 to 2020. She dedicated the award to the people of Bangladesh,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a media briefing in New York afterwards.
Bangladesh features among the top three countries that have progressed most on the SDG Index score since 2015, when the UN member states agreed the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
“The award is a recognition of our endeavours engaged in achieving SDGs. ‘Leaving no one behind’ is the key part of the SDGs. We will continue our efforts to march towards progress and prosperity so that no one is left behind,” Momen said.
SDSN President Prof Jeffrey D Sachs has lauded Hasina's leadership for maintaining the country's progress in achieving the sustainable development goals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prime minister was introduced as the ‘jewel in the crown of the day’ at the event.
- Freight train derails in Tongi
- SDG success depends on pandemic recovery: Hasina
- Hasina plants tree at UN Headquarters garden
- Ex-DG of health services sued over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty
- Two killed in UP polls violence
- Health ministry driver gets 15 years in arms case
- Hasina in New York for UNGA
- PM Hasina honoured with ‘SDG Progress Award’ in New York
- Four sentenced to death over death of Kushtia sub-registrar
- Two women found dead in Sylhet. Family claims ‘suicides’ over arranged marriage
- Evaly MD remanded in separate case, wife sent to jail
- Freight train derails in Tongi, rail service to Dhaka suspended
- SDG success depends on sustainable recovery from pandemic, Hasina says
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- Bangladesh allows hilsa exports to India ahead of Durga Puja