Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, from New York bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 10:06 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has planted a honey locust tree at a garden in the UN Headquarters dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark his birth centenary.
She also unveiled a bench engraved with a message from Bangabandhu at the north lawn of the UN Headquarters on Monday morning local time.
The honey locust, or gleditsia triacanthos, can reach a height of 20–30 metres. They exhibit fast growth, but live a medium-long life span of about 120 years.
Following the planting, Sheikh Hasina said September was a special month as Sept 17 was the first time the United Nations acknowledged Bangladesh as an independent nation.
After the UN recognised Bangladesh, Bangabandhu went to its headquarters and delivered a speech in Bangla on Sept 25.
“It was great to plant a tree and dedicate a bench (to Bangabandhu) in the month of September. The tree will live over a hundred years and carry a message of peace,” Hasina said.
Trees contribute to maintaining the environment and provide shade and food to people, the prime minister said.
“They save people’s lives.”
She also spoke about the bench as a spot for reflection.
“One can sit on the bench at their leisure and ponder a variety of issues, not only related to themselves but also to people across the globe. The Father of the Nation always fought to ensure peace and to bring about a positive change in poor people’s lives. In addition to thinking about the people of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu also always thought about the oppressed, poor and hungry around the world.”
Hasina highlighted Bangabandhu’s foreign policy which followed the motto of friendship with all and conflict with none. “His aim in life was to nurture friendship with all, as it would ensure peace. He spent his entire life in a struggle to uphold peace. No country can prosper without peace, as we know well.”
The prime minister paid her homage to peacekeepers killed in action by placing a wreath at their memorial.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister Md Shahriar Alam and Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN accompanied her.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New York to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Sunday.
On Friday (Sept 17), the prime minister left Dhaka for a two-day stopover in Finland before heading to New York.
The bench & tree stand together to epitomize values of #peace. This tree will be a true message bearer between us & #future generations."— Bangladesh@UN (@BangladeshUN1) September 20, 2021
PM #SheikhHasina unveils a #bench & plants a #tree at #UN Garden dedicated to the Father of the Nation #Bangabandhu #MujibBarsho @UNGA76 pic.twitter.com/S0ZUSwGWQ8
- Hasina plants tree at UN Headquarters garden
- Ex-DG of health services sued over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty
- Two killed in UP polls violence
- Health ministry driver gets 15 years in arms case
- Hasina in New York for UNGA
- HC orders ACC to probe Rajarbagh Pir Dillur
- Afghan crisis taking focus away from Rohingya: UN
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty over irregularities
- Two killed, many injured in violence at Moheshkhali, Kutubdia UP polls
- Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
- Polls open at 160 unions across the country
- Hasina arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- Hasina arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
- Pran Gopal Datta goes to parliament as Cumilla-7 MP
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Political career won't hamper service as a doctor, says Pran Gopal Datta
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours