Freight train derails in Tongi, rail links to Dhaka snap

The freight train was travelling from Chattogram to Dhaka when three of its carriages derailed in the Keranir Tek area around 10:30 am, said Tongi Station Master Md Raqibur Rahman.

No injuries have been reported due to the accident, he said.

“We hope rail service will resume once a rescue train arrives and removes the carriages,” he said.

As the Tongi line is closed, the Dinajpur-bound Ekota Express is stuck at the Dhaka Airport Station, said Station Master Md Halimuzzaman.

“The engine of the freight train was disconnected and brought to Dhaka separately. But the relief train has yet to arrive.”

Rail service on the Dhaka-Chattogram line is completely shut down, he said.

“But those trains that came from northern Bangladesh and made it as far as Joydebpur will be brought to Dhaka slowly.”