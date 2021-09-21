Freight train derails in Tongi, rail links to Dhaka snap
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 01:22 PM BdST
A freight train has derailed in Gazipur’s Tongi, causing rail service to and from Dhaka to be suspended.
The freight train was travelling from Chattogram to Dhaka when three of its carriages derailed in the Keranir Tek area around 10:30 am, said Tongi Station Master Md Raqibur Rahman.
No injuries have been reported due to the accident, he said.
“We hope rail service will resume once a rescue train arrives and removes the carriages,” he said.
As the Tongi line is closed, the Dinajpur-bound Ekota Express is stuck at the Dhaka Airport Station, said Station Master Md Halimuzzaman.
“The engine of the freight train was disconnected and brought to Dhaka separately. But the relief train has yet to arrive.”
Rail service on the Dhaka-Chattogram line is completely shut down, he said.
“But those trains that came from northern Bangladesh and made it as far as Joydebpur will be brought to Dhaka slowly.”
- Hasina plants tree at UN Headquarters garden
- Ex-DG of health services sued over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty
- Two killed in UP polls violence
- Health ministry driver gets 15 years in arms case
- Hasina in New York for UNGA
- HC orders ACC to probe Rajarbagh Pir Dillur
- Afghan crisis taking focus away from Rohingya: UN
- Freight train derails in Tongi, rail service to Dhaka suspended
- SDG success depends on sustainable recovery from pandemic, Hasina says
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty over irregularities
- Two killed, many injured in violence at Moheshkhali, Kutubdia UP polls
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27