Evaly MD remanded in separate case, wife sent to jail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Sep 2021 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:14 PM BdST
Police have secured a court order to interrogate Mohammad Rassel, managing director of the embattled e-commerce platform Evaly, for one day in their custody.
But the judge sent Rassel’s wife and the company’s Chairman Shamima Nasrin to jail, turning down a police appeal to place her on remand in a case filed by a supplier with Dhanmondi Police Station over dues.
Police had sought a seven-day remand order to grill Rassel and his wife.
On the other hand, the couple’s lawyers sought bail, but the court did not respond to the appeal.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rassel and Shamima after a customer named Arif Baker filed the fraud case with the Gulshan police on Sept 16.
Rassel and Shamima were placed on a three-day remand after the police took them to the court a day after the arrest.
The man claimed that he had seen Evaly’s advertising and made orders worth Tk 310,000 from the site. The orders have yet to be fulfilled, long after they were made.
Baker contacted the Evaly offices and its CEO over the purchases and he responded with death threats, “frightening” the man, according to the police.
Then came a second case while Rassel and Shamima were in police custody. A supplier to Evaly, named Quamrul Islam, filed the case against 20 people, including Rassel and Shamima, over embezzlement and financial fraud.
Quamrul said that four of his companies supplied Evaly with products with a total value of nearly Tk 3.6 million.
Evaly had issued two cheques to pay for the goods, but they bounced due to insufficient balance in the accounts, Quamrul alleged.
- Freight train derails in Tongi
- SDG success depends on pandemic recovery: Hasina
- Hasina plants tree at UN Headquarters garden
- Ex-DG of health services sued over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty
- Two killed in UP polls violence
- Health ministry driver gets 15 years in arms case
- Hasina in New York for UNGA
- Freight train derails in Tongi, rail service to Dhaka suspended
- SDG success depends on sustainable recovery from pandemic, Hasina says
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Four Sirajganj policemen withdrawn from duty over irregularities
- Two killed, many injured in violence at Moheshkhali, Kutubdia UP polls
Most Read
- India says Bangladesh to be ‘among the first’ to get vaccine as the export ban goes
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths in a day, lowest since May
- Hasina plants tree, dedicates bench to Bangabandhu at UN Headquarters garden
- US to allow vaccinated international air travellers in November
- How to hold onto post-lockdown joy: Practice gratitude
- India to restart COVID vaccine exports to COVAX, neighbours
- Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in election, claims 'clear mandate'
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off