Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST
Abdul Malek, a driver at the Ministry of Health who has been accused of earning a substantial amount through graft, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison over an arms case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-4 Judge Rabiul Alam announced the verdict in the case on Monday.
The two sections of the case against Malek carry maximum sentences of 15 years each, for a maximum of 30. However, as he will serve the two terms simultaneously, he will only have to stay in prison for a total of 15 years.
More to follow
