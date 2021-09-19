Three arrested for selling banned and counterfeit drugs in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2021 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 02:02 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police detectives have arrested three men for selling fake medicines and salves and banned drugs under the names of famous and expensive local and foreign brands.
The arrestees have been identified as Faisal Ahmed, Sumon Chandra Mollik and Md Liton Gazi.
The three were arrested following joint operations by detectives from the DMP’s Lalbagh Division and the Directorate General of Drug Administration at pharmacies in Dhaka’s Mitford area on Saturday.
Among the pharmaceuticals recovered in the raid were i-pill, Super Gold Kosturi, Naproxen Plus, Betnovate C, Protobit, Eno Sanagro, Periactin Moov, Ring Guard, Wheatfield, Nix Rubbing Balm, Vicks Cold Plus, Vicks and Gacozema.
“We conducted a raid in the Mitford area with the help of the drug administration directorate after we heard that some unscrupulous traders were selling banned and fake medicines and ointments, some under the names of famous and life-saving local and foreign brands,” Mahbub Alam, joint commissioner of the DMP Detective Branch (South), said at a news conference on Sunday.
The team raided the Medicine World and Aloknath Drug House on the ground floor of Sureswari Medicine Plaza and the Rafsan Pharmacy on the ground floor of the Hajji Rani Medicine Market.
“As the capital’s Mitford market is a wholesale market for pharmaceuticals, a counterfeit drug production and marketing ring has been using it as a hiding place to spread fake medicine across the country,” Alam said.
The initial interrogation found the traders had procured these medicines and salves for sale at the Mitford market in the hopes of raking in profits, he said.
A case against the arrestees has been filed at the Kotowali Police Station under the Special Powers Act.
- Daily virus cases hit 16-week low
- Probe into journalists’ accounts ‘a scare tactic’
- 3 die in Cumilla road crash
- Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan arrested
- Govt ponders decision to declare Ctg hill as heritage site
- Bangladesh off England’s COVID red list
- Police to seek remand for Evaly MD Rassel
- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Bangla?
- Three arrested for selling banned and counterfeit drugs in Dhaka
- Transport workers call indefinite strike in Sunamganj over extortion allegations
- Man dies after car plunges into Turag River in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Journalist leaders call probe into bank accounts ‘a scare tactic’
- Police arrest Hifazat Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Police arrest Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- How hope, fear and misinformation led thousands of Haitians to the US border
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Students oppose BRAC University’s plan to raise semester fees by Tk 7,000
- Evaly shuts office after MD’s arrest; staff to work from home
- The new image makers