Man dies after car plunges into Turag River in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2021 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:12 AM BdST
A man has died after his car veered off road and landed in the Turag River.
The incident took place in the Dhaur Bridge area of Ashulia at 11 pm on Saturday, said police.
The person has been identified as 36-year-old Bhola Das. He was a gold trader.
Three people, including Das, were travelling to Savar’s Tayebpur from Uttara at night, said Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of Savar police.
The driver lost control of the vehicle after reaching the Maragang area. Das was trapped inside the car while others were able to escape.
Police and fire service personnel were able to pull Das’ body from the river after a half hour of rescue efforts.
More stories
- Daily virus cases hit 16-week low
- Probe into journalists’ accounts ‘a scare tactic’
- 3 die in Cumilla road crash
- Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan arrested
- Govt ponders decision to declare Ctg hill as heritage site
- Bangladesh off England’s COVID red list
- Police to seek remand for Evaly MD Rassel
- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Bangla?
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Journalist leaders call probe into bank accounts ‘a scare tactic’
- Police arrest Hifazat Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla
- A hill at the centre of dispute: Bangladesh plans to designate it as heritage site
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
Opinion
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Evaly shuts office after MD’s arrest; staff to work from home
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Police arrest Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- How hope, fear and misinformation led thousands of Haitians to the US border
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- Hidden agenda behind deal France called a betrayal