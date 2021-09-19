Court orders ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik to jail after surrender

On Sunday, Partha surrendered to the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court No. 4 of Sheikh Nazmul Alam and pleaded for bail.

The judge sent him to jail following a hearing, said Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, a lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The case was shifted to the Special Judge’s Court 4 from the Special Judge’s Court 5 on Sept 7.

The ACC, an agency that filed the case, seized Tk 8 million in cash from his home in Dhanmondi in a raid following interrogation at their office on Jul 28, 2019, over the complaints of corruption and irregularities. He was then arrested.

Partha abused his power as a government employee and accumulated Tk 8 million illegally, ACC said in the charge sheet.

He committed a punishable offence by keeping a large amount of cash at home for money laundering, instead of depositing it into a bank account.

The High Court approved the ACC appeal on Sept 2 and cancelled his bail ordering him to surrender by Sept 20.

The High Court ordered the settling of the case by Feb 28, 2022.