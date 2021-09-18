Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2021 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 01:44 PM BdST
Three people have been killed after a bus ploughed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla's Monohorganj Upazila.
Two others were injured in the incident that took place on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway around 10:45 am Saturday, according to the police.
The authorities have been able to identify two of the dead so far. They are the autorickshaw driver Md Rafi, 23, and passenger Shahadat Hossain, 30.
The Dhaka-bound 'Himachal Paribahan' was initially involved in a high-speed collision with a tractor before hitting the autorickshaw at Natherpetua.
Rafi along with Shahadat and another passenger died on the spot, police said.
Law enforcers later rescued two others from the scene and sent them to a hospital. One of the injured is in critical condition, according to police.
The death toll from the incident is expected to rise, said Inspector Zafar Iqbal of Natherpetua Police Outpost.
- Govt ponders decision to declare Ctg hill as heritage site
- Bangladesh off England’s COVID red list
- Police to seek remand for Evaly MD Rassel
- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Bangla?
- Hasina sets off to attend UNGA
- No Rohingya talks with Myanmar junta yet: FM
- RAB raids Evaly MD’s house
- Two children die in Bandarban mudslide
- A hill at the centre of dispute: Bangladesh plans to designate it as heritage site
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Police to seek remand for Evaly boss Rassel in fraud case
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- Bangladesh yet to hold talks with Myanmar junta about Rohingya repatriation
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Bangladesh records 1,907 new virus cases, another 38 die
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more
- Evaly boss Rassel, wife placed on 3-day remand