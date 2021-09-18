Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla

Two others were injured in the incident that took place on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway around 10:45 am Saturday, according to the police.

The authorities have been able to identify two of the dead so far. They are the autorickshaw driver Md Rafi, 23, and passenger Shahadat Hossain, 30.

The Dhaka-bound 'Himachal Paribahan' was initially involved in a high-speed collision with a tractor before hitting the autorickshaw at Natherpetua.

Rafi along with Shahadat and another passenger died on the spot, police said.

Law enforcers later rescued two others from the scene and sent them to a hospital. One of the injured is in critical condition, according to police.

The death toll from the incident is expected to rise, said Inspector Zafar Iqbal of Natherpetua Police Outpost.