Police arrest Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2021 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 04:17 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police detectives have arrested Hifazat-e Islam leader Mufti Rizwan Rafiqi over his alleged ties to the violent clashes that roiled Dhaka in March.
Rizwan was apprehended in Dhaka’s Mugda area on Friday night, law enforcers said at a media briefing.
“A few cases have been filed over the unrest caused by Hifazat in the Motijheel, Paltan and Baitul Mukarram areas,” DMP Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhtar on Saturday. “Several members of the Hifazat leadership have been arrested in connection with these cases.”
Rizwan faces charges of spreading anti-government propaganda, circulating falsities and planning inciteful activities.
Law enforcers will bring Rizwan to court to request a remand for interrogation, he said.
More stories
- 3 die in Cumilla road crash
- Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan arrested
- Govt ponders decision to declare Ctg hill as heritage site
- Bangladesh off England’s COVID red list
- Police to seek remand for Evaly MD Rassel
- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Bangla?
- Hasina sets off to attend UNGA
- No Rohingya talks with Myanmar junta yet: FM
Recent Stories
- Police arrest Hifazat Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla
- A hill at the centre of dispute: Bangladesh plans to designate it as heritage site
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Police to seek remand for Evaly boss Rassel in fraud case
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
Opinion
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Bangladesh records 1,907 new virus cases, another 38 die
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more
- Evaly shuts office after MD’s arrest; staff to work from home
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students