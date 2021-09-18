Police arrest Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence

Rizwan was apprehended in Dhaka’s Mugda area on Friday night, law enforcers said at a media briefing.

“A few cases have been filed over the unrest caused by Hifazat in the Motijheel, Paltan and Baitul Mukarram areas,” DMP Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhtar on Saturday. “Several members of the Hifazat leadership have been arrested in connection with these cases.”

Rizwan faces charges of spreading anti-government propaganda, circulating falsities and planning inciteful activities.

Law enforcers will bring Rizwan to court to request a remand for interrogation, he said.