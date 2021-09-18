Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2021 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 05:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,190 new cases of the COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since May 29, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,541,300.
The country also registered 35 new deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, taking the total toll to 27,182, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 19 fatalities and 676 new infections.
Nationwide, another 1,645 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,654.
As many as 19,668 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.05 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 227.71 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.68 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 3 die in Cumilla road crash
- Hifazat leader Mufti Rizwan arrested
- Govt ponders decision to declare Ctg hill as heritage site
- Bangladesh off England’s COVID red list
- Police to seek remand for Evaly MD Rassel
- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in Bangla?
- Hasina sets off to attend UNGA
- No Rohingya talks with Myanmar junta yet: FM
- Bangladesh logs 1,190 new cases in a day, the lowest in 16 weeks
- Journalist leaders call probe into bank accounts ‘a scare tactic’
- Police arrest Hifazat Mufti Rizwan over Dhaka violence
- Three dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla
- A hill at the centre of dispute: Bangladesh plans to designate it as heritage site
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Evaly shuts office after MD’s arrest; staff to work from home
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- The new image makers
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more