Police to seek remand for Evaly boss Rassel in fraud case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2021 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 03:12 PM BdST
Police are set to apply for a 10-day remand order to interrogate Mohammad Rassel, the managing director of e-commerce site Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin in a case involving charges of fraud.
The couple were arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion amid allegations of embezzlement and were placed in the custody of Gulshan police on Friday, according to SI Wahidul Islam.
Police will later produce them in court and make the remand petition, he said.
The RAB has provided two mobile phones and a few business contract documents as evidence in the case, Wahidul added.
Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
A man named Arif Baker filed the case with the Gulshan police, claiming that he saw Evaly’s advertising and made orders worth Tk 310,000 from the site. The orders have yet to be fulfilled, long after they were made.
Baker contacted the Evaly offices and its CEO over the purchases and he responded with death threats, “frightening” the man, according to the police.
