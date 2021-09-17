A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka de Silva has turned into an overnight internet sensation as her song 'Manike Mage Hithe' continues to make waves on social media. Although she doesn't speak the language, Yohani is keen to render the viral hit in Bangla too. In an interview with bdnews24.com, Yohani said she would also like to visit Bangladesh soon if given the chance.