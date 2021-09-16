Hasina to call for waiver of COVID vaccine patents at UNGA

She will highlight Bangladesh’s achievements in inclusive development and health sector, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

The Rohingya refugee crisis and climate change will also be high on her agenda, according to the minister.

Hasina will leave Dhaka on Friday and travel to New York for the UNGA after a private trip to Helsinki. The UNGA’s General Debate will begin on Sept 21, with the prime minister set to address the assembly on Sept 24.

Hasina will join a high-level meeting on climate change in New York on Sept 20 at the invitation of her British counterpart Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As the chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum, the meeting bears “special significance” for Bangladesh, Momen said. Hasina will describe the steps taken by her government to address the effects of climate change and call for global efforts to reduce the risks of climate change.

She will plant a sapling at the UN Headquarters the same day to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The daughter of Bangabandhu will later address the ‘White House Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better’ on Sept 22.

She is scheduled to join an event on imperatives for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the UNGA the same day.

Momen said OIC, ASEAN and the European countries responded positively to the call for the meeting. Bangladesh is co-hosting the event with Gambia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the European Union.

It has not been possible for Bangladesh to send back a single refugee back to Rakhine after the Rohingya exodus following a Myanmar military crackdown in 2017, although their repatriation has been the “No. 1 priority” for Bangladesh, the foreign minister noted.

“Bangladesh will call for true support, not just words to resolve the Rohingya crisis in the meeting.”

On Sept 23, Hasina will highlight Bangladesh’s successes in the food sector at UN Food Systems Summit.

She will address another event titled ‘UN Common Agenda: Action to Achieve Equality and Inoculation’ the same day.

Bangladeshi expatriates in the US will organise a reception for Hasina, but this year it will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, UN chief Guterres, European Council President Charles Michael and many other leaders in New York.

The prime minister will attend a roundtable with American businesses. During the meeting, she will highlight the benefits of investing in Bangladesh and hear the proposals of the US businesses.

About 80 officials and a delegation of businesses will be in her entourage. She will travel to Washington on a personal trip before returning home on Oct 1.