Bandarban mudslide leaves two children dead, mother missing
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2021 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 04:54 PM BdST
Two children have died and their mother reported missing after heavy rain triggered a mudslide in Bandarban.
The three were declared missing after the landslide occurred on Wednesday evening in Sainga Tripurapara in Bandarban Sadar, said Nazmul Alam, a senior station official of the Bandarban Fire Service.
On Thursday morning the body of a young girl was found a kilometre from the scene of the mudslide. A young boy’s body was later recovered from the Sangu River.
The dead were identified as two siblings: 13-year-old Bajerang Tripura and 8-year-old Pradeep Tripura. Their mother, Krishnati Tripura, 42, has been declared missing since the mudslide.
They lived near the Bandarban-Chimbuk Road approximately five kilometres from the district town.
A fire service team was dispatched to the site on Wednesday night after the incident was reported, said fire service official Nazmul Alam.
But rescue work was hampered severely due to the rain and the lateness of the hour.
Rescue efforts resumed on Thursday morning with support from locals, police and army personnel, he said.
They are still working to rescue the missing Krishnati Tripura, the fire service official said.
Krishnati Tripura’s husband died a few days ago, said Sainga Tripurapara Chief Birendra Tripura.
She farmed to provide for her son and two daughters. Around 7 pm on Wednesday, she returned from work and was taking two of her children to bathe nearby when the mudslide occurred.
- CNG stations will be closed for four hours
- 6 Bangladeshis return home after Afghan ordeal
- Daily count: 51 virus deaths, 1,901 cases
- 4 to die for killing Shariatpur school teacher
- HC orders shutdown of unregistered news websites
- Man to die for killing 4 of his brother’s family
- Follow health protocols even after vaccination: Hasina
- A harrowing escape from Kabul
- Government revises decision: CNG stations will be closed for four hours
- 6 Bangladeshis rescued from Afghanistan return home
- Bangladesh logs 51 virus deaths, 1,901 cases in a day
- Four to die, nine get life in prison for killing Shariatpur school teacher
- Magistrates explain away Pori Moni remand, but HC remains ‘unsatisfied’
- HC orders unregistered news websites to be shut in 7 days
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
- Bangladesh plans Earth observation satellite, its second outpost in space
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms
- The new image makers
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Walton to offload more shares at regulator’s behest, extends losses for fourth day
- Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
- Bangladesh logs 51 virus deaths, 1,901 cases in a day