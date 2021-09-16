Bandarban mudslide leaves two children dead, mother missing

The three were declared missing after the landslide occurred on Wednesday evening in Sainga Tripurapara in Bandarban Sadar, said Nazmul Alam, a senior station official of the Bandarban Fire Service.

On Thursday morning the body of a young girl was found a kilometre from the scene of the mudslide. A young boy’s body was later recovered from the Sangu River.

The dead were identified as two siblings: 13-year-old Bajerang Tripura and 8-year-old Pradeep Tripura. Their mother, Krishnati Tripura, 42, has been declared missing since the mudslide.

They lived near the Bandarban-Chimbuk Road approximately five kilometres from the district town.

A fire service team was dispatched to the site on Wednesday night after the incident was reported, said fire service official Nazmul Alam.

But rescue work was hampered severely due to the rain and the lateness of the hour.

Rescue efforts resumed on Thursday morning with support from locals, police and army personnel, he said.

They are still working to rescue the missing Krishnati Tripura, the fire service official said.

Krishnati Tripura’s husband died a few days ago, said Sainga Tripurapara Chief Birendra Tripura.

She farmed to provide for her son and two daughters. Around 7 pm on Wednesday, she returned from work and was taking two of her children to bathe nearby when the mudslide occurred.