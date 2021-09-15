Magistrates explain away Pori Moni remand, but HC remains ‘unsatisfied’

The virtual bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar made the remark after a hearing on Wednesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas approved a two-day remand for Pori Moni after the first interrogation in the case filed by the Banani police had ended. Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam then approved a further one-day of questioning in a third round of remand over the same case.

The High Court had asked the magistrates for an explanation of on what basis they granted these remand petitions.

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam read out a section of the explanations, before stating that they violated the remand guidelines set up by the High Court and the Supreme Court and the conventional law on the issue.

“For this reason, we are unsatisfied,” he said. “As we are unsatisfied by the approval of the second and third rounds of remand, we will set Sept 29 for our decision.”

One of the magistrates highlighted a case of a Dhaka University student committing suicide after taking LSD and other negative effects of drug use in his explanation.

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, the senior member of the bench, read the section aloud and said that the magistrate would be summoned to explain why he had accepted the remand petition.

The other magistrate said in his explanation that any deviation he made from conventional law in granting the two-day remand was not ‘intentional’, but was instead a ‘mistake made in good faith’.

But Justice Islam did not accept the explanation, saying that he did not believe there had been an unintentional ‘error’.

“The High Court was undermined,” he said.

Pori Moni was arrested from her home on Jul 4 by the Rapid Action Battalion with an alleged stash of drugs and alcohol.

The actress had previously made headlines after accusing a businessman of raping her at a boat club in Dhaka. Following her arrest, Dhaka courts granted the CID three rounds of remand to interrogate her over the case. They also turned down bail petitions from her defence team several times.

Finally, on Aug 31, a Dhaka court granted Pori Moni bail until the chargesheet in the case was submitted. She was freed from jail on Sept 1.

On Sept 1, the High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar said they believed the authority of ordering remands one after another was “abused” in the Pori Moni case.

“What material was present in the investigating officers’ petition that this remand was approved?” Justice Islam had said. “This cannot happen in any civilised society.”

The following day they made an official decision, giving the magistrates 10 days to submit their explanations. The High Court also summoned the investigating officer in the narcotics case, ordering them to appear on Sept 15 with the case docket.

Pori Moni, meanwhile, is scheduled to return to filming in October. She is to play the lead role of anti-British Bengali revolutionary nationalist Pritilata Waddedar in ‘Pritilata’.