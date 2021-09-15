Bangladesh logs 51 virus deaths, 1,901 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2021 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2021 05:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 51 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,058.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,536,341 as 1,901 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 20 fatalities and 1,318 infections. Chattogram tallied 11 deaths and 234 cases.
Nationwide, another 3,873 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,490,541.
As many as 28,615 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.64 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.02 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 225.87 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
