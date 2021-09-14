Hasina urges everyone to follow health protocols even after vaccination

"I urge everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, to follow the health protocols," she said in parliament on Tuesday.

Vaccination reduces the risk of contracting the coronavirus, but vaccinated people may spread the pathogen to others if they do not wear a mask or follow health rules like washing hands. Health experts, therefore, have been highlighting the need to follow health protocols.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of following health protocols in parliament and at different events.

A condolence motion was held for Jatiya Party MP Prof Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, who died on Monday. The lawmakers reminisced about her life and the motion was passed.

"It is really unfortunate that we have lost many of our members in this (11th) parliament. We do not want to table condolence motions anymore. May Allah keep everyone in good health," said Hasina.

Masuda Chowdhury breathed her last in intensive care at BIRDEM General Hospital. A former professor of sociology at Dhaka University, Masuda was elected to a parliamentary seat reserved for women in the 11th parliament. She was a presidium member of the Jatiya Party.

Masuda was a person with 'many innate qualities' and the nation has experienced a 'huge loss' due to her passing, the prime minister said.

"We lost two members when we began this session and just yesterday got the news [of Masuda’s death]. This is really heartbreaking.”

Hasina praised Masuda as a ‘soft-spoken and knowledgeable person’. “She could have contributed more to society if she had survived. Her multifaceted life will inspire women to move forward.”

Other members of the parliament, including deputy leader of the opposition GM Quader, Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Simin Hossain Rimi, Abdus Sobhan Mia spoke during the condolence motion.

Members of parliament observed a minute of silence and prayed for Masuda. Following tradition, other parliamentary business was suspended for the day.