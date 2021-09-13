Bangladesh logs 41 virus deaths, 1,953 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2021 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 06:03 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 41 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 26,972.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,532,366 as 1,953 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.
The Dhaka and Chattogram divisions registered 14 deaths each. They also registered 1,316 and 197 new cases from the disease, respectively.
Nationwide, another 4,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,482,933.
As many as 25,388 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.69 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 224.70 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Cautionary signal No. 3 issued for ports
- Signal No. 3 at ports
- Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- COVID death toll nears 27,000
- Azimpur principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Two kids thrown overboard from launch rescued
- Two brothers die in Brahmanbaria train accident
- Back to school, amid a pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 41 virus deaths, 1,953 cases in a day
- Bangladesh to shut CNG stations for six hours to boost supply to power plants
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- Warning signal No. 3 at Bangladesh ports as low intensifies over Bay of Bengal
- 4 die as bus crashes into ditch in Magura
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief