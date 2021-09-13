Bangladesh logs 41 virus deaths, 1,953 cases in a day

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,532,366 as 1,953 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

The Dhaka and Chattogram divisions registered 14 deaths each. They also registered 1,316 and 197 new cases from the disease, respectively.

Nationwide, another 4,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,482,933.

As many as 25,388 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.69 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 224.70 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.