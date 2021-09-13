Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports

Besides, there is a risk of tidal waves 2-3 feet higher than normal in the coastal areas.

The deep depression has moved towards the Odisha coast and is no longer intensifying into a cyclone, Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Monday.

It is located 585 km west-southwest of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports, 380 km southwest of Mongla port and 425 km southwest of Payra port.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to display the warning signal as the sea is rough near the centre of the deep depression, said Islam.

Low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chattogram and its offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surges of high tidal waves.

The depression over the Bay is likely to bring rain amid the humid weather conditions.

According to the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, Khulna, Barishal and most areas of the Chattogram division, many parts of the Dhaka and Sylhet divisions, and some parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by temporary gusts.

There may be moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas in southern Bangladesh at the same time. The daytime temperature may also drop 1-2 degrees Celsius due to the rain.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Monday was 36.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. Dhaka registered a high of 34.9 degrees Celsius at this time.

The maximum temperature in Dhaka rose to 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday.