Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2021 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 01:18 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked maritime ports to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression.
Besides, there is a risk of tidal waves 2-3 feet higher than normal in the coastal areas.
The deep depression has moved towards the Odisha coast and is no longer intensifying into a cyclone, Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said on Monday.
It is located 585 km west-southwest of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports, 380 km southwest of Mongla port and 425 km southwest of Payra port.
Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to display the warning signal as the sea is rough near the centre of the deep depression, said Islam.
Low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chattogram and its offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surges of high tidal waves.
The depression over the Bay is likely to bring rain amid the humid weather conditions.
According to the weather forecast for the next 24 hours, Khulna, Barishal and most areas of the Chattogram division, many parts of the Dhaka and Sylhet divisions, and some parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by temporary gusts.
There may be moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas in southern Bangladesh at the same time. The daytime temperature may also drop 1-2 degrees Celsius due to the rain.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Monday was 36.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. Dhaka registered a high of 34.9 degrees Celsius at this time.
The maximum temperature in Dhaka rose to 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
- Cautionary signal No. 3 issued for ports
- Signal No. 3 at ports
- Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- COVID death toll nears 27,000
- Azimpur principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Two kids thrown overboard from launch rescued
- Two brothers die in Brahmanbaria train accident
- Back to school, amid a pandemic
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- Warning signal No. 3 at Bangladesh ports as low intensifies over Bay of Bengal
- 4 die as bus crashes into ditch in Magura
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Bangladesh’s COVID toll nears 27,000 as another 51 die in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Bangladesh’s COVID toll nears 27,000 as another 51 die in a day
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief