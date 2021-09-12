Warning signal No. 3 at Bangladesh ports as low intensifies over Bay of Bengal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2021 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 07:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised the maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as a low over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low and was likely to intensify further.
Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, the Met Office said on Sunday.
It advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to come close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
With little or no rains for quite a few days, the temperature has increased. High humidity has made the feel of hot weather worse in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
Dhaka recorded maximum 36.8 degrees Celsius temperature in the 24 hours to 6am, highest in the country. Chattogram’s 36 millimetre rainfall was the highest in the country in this period.
Weather specialist Abul Kalam Mollick said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.
In the forecast for Monday, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions.
Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
