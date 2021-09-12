Home > Bangladesh

Two brothers killed in Brahmanbaria as train rams autorickshaw

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2021 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:53 PM BdST

Two brothers have been killed after a train rammed an autorickshaw at a rail crossing in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj.

The accident occurred at the Talshahar crossing in Ashuganj Upazila around 5 am on Sunday, said Ashuganj Police Station Sub Inspector Dharmajit Singh.

The dead have been identified as Rubel, 33, and Pabel, 23, both of whom hail from Brahmanbaria’s Sadar Upazila.

Their father, Sadek, was also injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

SI Dharmajit said their autorickshaw was on its way to a destination in Ashuganj and was crossing the tracks in Talshahar when a Dhaka-bound mail train from Chattogram hit the vehicle, killing the brothers on the spot.

