Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’

Gajaria Police Station chief Raich Uddin rescued the children from mid-river at 11 am on Saturday.

The children have been identified as Sajib, 12, and Mehedul, 13, from Noakhali district.

The police chief said he heard two children screaming while crossing the river on a speedboat. He then proceeded to rescue them.

“The children boarded the Chandpur-bound Imam Hasan-5 launch from Sadarghat to sell drinking water. However, the launch crew threw them into the river as they could not pay the fare”

The two were taken to Munshiganj port after rescue. Later, they were put on a Dhaka-bound launch after speaking to their relatives, police said.