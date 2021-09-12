‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules

At some locations, there was little difference between the delighted gathering of the children and the clustering of their guardians. It seemed a separate reality to a world that has been battling the coronavirus for a year and a half.

Bangladeshi students returned to in-person classes on Sunday after a pandemic closure that lasted 543 days – the longest break in education in the nation’s history.

In Dhaka, school authorities had organised several measures to handle the pandemic. And rules were being followed in classrooms.

Outside, the situation was quite different. Children were ecstatic after seeing their friends after such a long time. Many hugs were exchanged, many masks were removed.

Monipur School and College (Branch-1) in Rupnagar was decorated with balloons and coloured paper for the students’ arrival. Students there lined up to get in, having their temperature checked at the gate and washing their hands before entering.

But outside school, many students stopped following protocols altogether. They crowd together to talk and laugh, worries about the coronavirus seemingly forgotten.

Many gathered near vendors selling fuchka, chotpoti and jhal muri. Everyone seems to have breathed a sigh of relief that the world has returned to normal.

A group of eight to ten tenth grade students were chatting with their masks off.

“We followed health restrictions in class,” said Faria, a student in the business section. “We sat some distance apart, only two to a bench. But now we’re outside. We are seeing our friends after a long time. And, when we wear our masks, we can’t see their faces and smiles. So, we’ve taken them off to talk.”

“Not all grades are having classes in-person, so we can follow health protocols.”

In Chattogram, the students entered the schools following the health rules, but parents crowded outside, raising the risk of infection.

“We are trying to follow restrictions,” said another student named Sadia. “We were distant from our friends for so long. But now we can finally see each other, so, of course, we’re standing a bit close. But it’s not possible to maintain distancing all the time. Some people rode rickshaws together. They didn’t maintain social distancing then.”

Mahi, a student from grade ten, did not come to school because he could not wake up on time. But he did come to chat with his friends.

“Yesterday I got ready to come to school,” he said. “But I didn’t wake up. The truth is, it became a habit for me to sleep in. I couldn’t find my school shoes either. But I did come to meet my friends.”

Classes for female students from grade 10 were held from 9:30 am to 11 am. Classes for male students started at 12 pm.

Male and female students entered the school through different gates.

Redwanul Islam, another student in tenth grade, was exchanging handshakes and hugs with friends and classmates.

“Many of them I haven’t seen for a year and a half!” he said. “I was waiting so long for this day. How can I stop myself from hugging them? I did keep my mask on.”

“I was completely locked up all this time. It feels so good today!”

Three students from fifth grade – Ahnaf, Tahsin and Nayim, were talking with their masks removed.

They say they are happy to be back in school, but found It difficult due to changed circumstances.

“I never had to wear a mask before,” Ahnaf told bdnews24.com. “But now the situation is completely different. But, even if it’s like this, I don’t want them to close down again. I don’t like online classes at all.”

Guardians of school children say they hope schools can maintain the same level of health protocols in the days to come.

Tasmia Zerin, a teacher at the English version of Monipur School, said she had stood measuring the temperatures of the students for over two hours.

“But I’m very happy to return to class after so long. And it’s like Eid for the kids. Most of them even wore new clothes.”

“In school, the children are following restrictions,” she said. “As it’s the first day, maybe they are more casual outside school. I hope they will slowly become more cautious.”

Students queued to enter the schools in Dhaka, but they did not keep physical distancing in most cases.

The situation was similar at the Kamal Ahmed Majumder School and College in Mirpur. Most students were not following restrictions outside the school gates, but were chatting in groups.

Aryan, a student from grade five, was walking with his arm around his friend’s shoulders.

“We’re wearing masks, so it shouldn’t matter if we stand so close. Nothing will happen. We followed the rules in school and we sat apart.”

“Staying cooped up at home for so long was starting to affect the kids’ mental health,” said Tania Islam, who came to pick up her child from school. “They’re following the rules while in school. This is to be expected once they get outside. They’re still young. They’ll adjust slowly.”

Mozaharul Islam, the headteacher at the school, believes it isn’t really possible for students to follow health restrictions to the letter.

“We are doing our best to maintain health protocols in the school,” he said. “But we can’t control them once they step outside the gates. They’ve finally been freed after living a life in captivity for so long. A little restlessness is to be expected. Such is the way of children.”

Inside the classrooms, a single student was seated at each bench and both teachers and students were wearing masks.

Students entered Government Rupnagar Model School and College while following health restrictions, but, once they were back outside, they seemed more relaxed about following rules.

“Would you be able to force each of them to follow restrictions?” said Noor-e-Jannat, a guardian of a grade-ten student. “Schools have reopened and the kids are delighted. That’s how kids are. They haven’t had to handle a situation like this before.”

Sourav, a student from grade eight, says he is overjoyed that school is open again, but is sad to see the masks on his friends’ faces.

“It’s great to be back in school,” he said. “But everyone is so far apart. And I don’t like seeing the masks on everyone’s faces.”

Like students, guardians were also eager for schools to reopen. Most who crowded around the schools seemed to have the same sense of relief.

“The kids were getting spoiled at home,” said the guardian of a student of Mirpur’s MDC Model Institute. “Now that school is open again, we hope that the situation improves and the kids can continue to come to school. They’re so happy to be back.”

More guardians than students seemed to be crowding in front of the Little Flowers School and the Dhaka Ideal Preparatory School. Some of them weren’t wearing masks. And even fewer maintained social distancing.

“Schools are telling us to bring the kids,” said Shah Alam, whose child goes to Little Flowers. “And there isn’t much space in front of the school. How will the children see us if we don’t stand here? We can’t stand too far away.”