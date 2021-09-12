Bangladesh’s COVID toll nears 27,000 as another 51 die in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2021 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 05:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 51 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 26,931.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,530,413 as 1,871 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 19 fatalities and 1,258 infections. Chattogram tallied 14 deaths and 244 cases.
Nationwide, another 3,586 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,478,821.
As many as 25,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.46 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 224.32 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Azimpur principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Two kids thrown overboard from launch rescued
- Two brothers die in Brahmanbaria train accident
- Back to school, amid a pandemic
- Schools set to return
- UAE lifts entry ban for vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Online ticketing mars visits to National Museum
- Hit-and-run driver held after student's death
- 4 die as bus crashes into ditch in Magura
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Bangladesh’s COVID toll nears 27,000 as another 51 die in a day
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’
- Two brothers killed in Brahmanbaria as train rams autorickshaw
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Why so many tennis players don’t want the COVID vaccine
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Bangladesh reopens schools and colleges after long coronavirus shutdown
- Bangladesh goes back to school in the midst of a pandemic
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules
- Bangladesh will shut schools if COVID surges again, says Dipu Moni
- Policeman rescues two children thrown overboard from launch for ‘not paying the fare’