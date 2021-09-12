Bangladesh schools and colleges set to return after long coronavirus shutdown
Kazi Nafia Rahman, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2021 02:14 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 02:16 AM BdST
Students across Bangladesh are set to return to schools and colleges for in-person classes on Sunday, 543 days after they were closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, putting behind themselves the longest ever break in education in national history.
Mostly homebound for one and a half years, the students spent days gearing up for the restart, readying books, uniforms, and stationary.
A student of Class Five at Monipur High School and College in Dhaka, Tayeba Jahan has outgrown her uniform and shoes.
“I’ve prepared new dress and bought new shoes and bag for school. It feels great that the school is reopening.”
The government recently announced the restart, and finalised the plan, according to which Class Five, SSC and HSC students will be back to regular classes while the others will get in-person classes once a week.
The government also chalked up plans to hold the final exams of Class V, or Primary Education Completion exams, the JSC and JDC tests for the eighth graders and annual exams of the primary and secondary levels.
HEALTH CONCERNS
Many parents feel relieved after the government decided to reopen the schools and colleges as many students did not have access to online classes due to a lack of a device or connection. Remote learning has other challenges as well, such as a lack of monitoring by the teachers and the concentration of students.
But not all are happy. Many are concerned about COVID-19 as the disease has continued to claim lives.
“Homebound children will have a sense of liberation. It’ll be refreshing for them to meet their classmates and teachers, but it’s very much necessary to follow the health rules. The schools must be attentive to the health rules,” said Hosne Ara, a parent of a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
INSTRUCTIONS
The government is also emphasising the health protocols in holding in-person classes. It has sent a 19-point instruction to the institutions to ensure physical distancing along with masking.
It has asked the institutions to hold two in-person classes a day.
The routines need to allow the students to follow health rules without crowding.
Daily assembly will be closed for now and the institutions will have to send information to the directorate following a checklist.
The schools and colleges will have to keep one room ready for isolation of any student who would fall sick.
Students must be seated three feet apart and wash their hands with soap and water or sanitiser before entering the institutions. The school authorities will use handheld thermometer to check their temperature before allowing them in.
PREPARATIONS
Many schools in Dhaka have taken steps following the instructions, but no effort was visible in many others.
Nalanda school in the capital has asked the parents not to send bags with the children. The students of the institution will have to wear a new mask while entering the building.
Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, the headmaster of Government Laboratory High School, said they will also keep online classes going along with in-person learning as per the government orders.
“We will pay attention to ensure no student faces risks. We’ve prepared the institution following the government’s instructions.” He believes the school will not face a problem in complying with the health rules in holding in-person classes in phases.
“All preparations have been completed. The students are happy about returning. We are also eagerly waiting to get them back in the classrooms,” said Ayesha Khatun, principal of Chattogram Government Muslim High School and College.
WARNING
Education Minister Dipu Moni said no one will be allowed to enter school premises without masks. She also advised against letting anyone sick inside classrooms.
“Monitoring on the schools will be strengthened, and if we see a surge in infections, the educational institutions will be closed again,” she warned.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday said the ministry would recommend another phase of school closures to protect students in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The fate of in-person learning will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic pans out, he warned.
- UAE lifts entry ban for vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Online ticketing mars visits to National Museum
- Hit-and-run driver held after student's death
- 38 new virus deaths, fewest in 3 months
- Ehsan Group chairman arrested over fraud
- Police find skulls in burnt N'ganj factory
- BTRC to watch social media 24/7
- Position on Afghan won’t be influenced by others: FM
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- They came to see the National Museum. But the online ticketing system turned them away
- Hit-and-run driver arrested after student dies in Dhaka
- Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Two months on, police find skulls, bones in fire-ravaged Bangladesh food factory
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years
- Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed by Taliban, family says