4 die as bus crashes into ditch in Magura
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2021 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2021 06:20 PM BdST
Four people have died after a passenger bus crashed into a ditch in Magura’s Shalikha Upazila.
The accident occurred around 3:15 pm on the Magura-Jashore Road in the Ramkantapur area on Sunday.
Two of the dead were men and two were women, but police have yet to confirm their names and identities.
The passenger bus, headed from Jashore to Magura, veered off the road and fell into the water of the ditch, said Masudur Rahman of the Magura Fire Service Station.
“The fire service received news of the incident, went to the scene and recovered four bodies from inside and beneath the bus.”
The bus was then lifted out using a crane, the fire service official said.
Mahbubur Rahman, the chief at the Shalikha Police Station, said a case was being prepared over the accident.
