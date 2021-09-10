Two months on, police find skulls, bones in fire-ravaged Bangladesh food factory

The police and Fire Service and Civil Defence launched a search operation on Tuesday to find out traces of three workers who have remained missing.

They found two skulls, bones and hair on the third floor on that day.

Another skull and more bones were found on the same floor on Thursday, said Harun Or Rashid, a senior assistant superintendent of police at CID in Narayanganj.

The remains have been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital from where these will be taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA tests.

The missing workers are Labuni, Sajjat and Mohiuddin – all identified with single names.

The authorities had conducted DNA tests to confirm the identity of the previous victims.

A unit of Sajeeb Group, the factory’s owner Abul Hashem, his four sons and three others were remanded in police custody in a case over the deaths of the workers. They were later released on bail.