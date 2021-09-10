Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325

The caseload climbed to 1,527,215 after 2,325 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka accounted for the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 17 fatalities and 1,430 infections. Chattogram tallied 10 deaths and 334 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,856 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,472,067.

As many as 26,878 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.65 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 223.23 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.60 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.