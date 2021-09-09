Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests terror suspect in Dhaka’s Basila

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com 

Published: 09 Sep 2021 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2021 11:19 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspected militant after raiding a house in Mohammadpur’s Basila on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-2 team surrounded the ‘militant hideout’ in the early hours of Thursday, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s legal and media wing.

"The arrestee is being interrogated. Firearms, ammunition, extremist books and cash were recovered from the house.”

The elite force did not immediately provide any information about the person or the organisation he is associated with.

Details will be revealed later in a press briefing, said Khan.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories