RAB arrests terror suspect in Dhaka’s Basila

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-2 team surrounded the ‘militant hideout’ in the early hours of Thursday, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s legal and media wing.

"The arrestee is being interrogated. Firearms, ammunition, extremist books and cash were recovered from the house.”

The elite force did not immediately provide any information about the person or the organisation he is associated with.

Details will be revealed later in a press briefing, said Khan.