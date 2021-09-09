DB to grill suspended CID sub-inspector Aksadur in robbery case

Aksadur was arrested in Shathibari Bazar in Rangpur on Wednesday in a case of abduction and robbery filed with the Airport Police Station in October last year, Additional Police Commissioner Hafiz Akter said in a news conference on Thursday.

Later, DB Sub-Inspector Masudul Islam, who is investigating the case now, sought remand of Aksadur for 10 days.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted a five-day remand of the suspect, said Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman of court police.

Earlier, the police arrested six people in the case. Arrestees Hasan Raja, driver Harun Or Rashid aka Sajeeb, autorickshaw driver Jonab Ali and Kaiser Mahmud aka Zakir Hossain gave their statements to the court.

Their statement revealed that the robbery was led by Aksadur, said Hafiz.

Aksadur confessed to his crimes during the primary interrogation, he said.

The plaintiff in the robbery case, Roman Miah, runs a clothing store in Dubai.

On Oct 20 morning last year, he took an autorickshaw with his cousin Monir Hossain from Tikatuli to Shahjalal International Airport. Their vehicle was crossing under an overpass on Airport Road when its path was blocked by a microbus.

Two men got off the microbus, identifying themselves as members of the DB. They took Roman and his luggage aboard the microbus.

On the microbus they handcuffed and blindfolded him before he was beaten. They took away $5,000, 2,000 UAE dirhams and Tk 2,000 – all in cash, and his luggage, before uncuffing him, tying him with a rope and dumping him on the side of the road near the Rampura Government Staff Quarters.

Recently a leaked audio recording has circulated which allegedly contains a call between Aksadur’s wife and lead case investigator DB ADC Kaisar Rizvi Quraishi. The audio suggests that Aksadur’s wife had bribed the DB official in connection with the case.

Aksadur alleges that payments of Tk 12.8 million and Tk 1.4 million had been arranged to the DB after officials from the branch demanded money from him.

Kaisar denied the allegations, claiming the phone conversation was fabricated and that his voice had been ‘forged’ to undermine the investigation.