A private school teacher was suspended 14 years ago. HC says suspension must not exceed 6 months

In a decision on Thursday, the court also instructed that the six-month limit on temporary suspensions be included in the 1979 rules regarding jobs for private teachers.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman settled an issue that was left pending for 14 years.

Advocate Md Humayun Kabir petitioned for the rule, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.

In 2007, Md Badshah Miah, assistant teacher of Baharbag Secondary School in Magura’s Sadar Upazila, was suspended over allegations of taking excess wages.

As the charges remained unsettled for years, Badshah Miah challenged the suspension with the High Court in a 2017 petition.

A court heard the petition and then issued a rule asking why a time limit should not be set on temporary suspensions for teachers at private educational institutions. The High Court then settled the rule on Thursday.