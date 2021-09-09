A private school teacher was suspended 14 years ago. HC says suspension must not exceed 6 months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2021 04:42 PM BdST
The High Court says that the suspension of any teacher from an approved private school, college or madrasa cannot exceed six months.
In a decision on Thursday, the court also instructed that the six-month limit on temporary suspensions be included in the 1979 rules regarding jobs for private teachers.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman settled an issue that was left pending for 14 years.
In 2007, Md Badshah Miah, assistant teacher of Baharbag Secondary School in Magura’s Sadar Upazila, was suspended over allegations of taking excess wages.
As the charges remained unsettled for years, Badshah Miah challenged the suspension with the High Court in a 2017 petition.
A court heard the petition and then issued a rule asking why a time limit should not be set on temporary suspensions for teachers at private educational institutions. The High Court then settled the rule on Thursday.
- Suspected militant held in Dhaka
- Robbery, leaked audio, 'bribery' and CID-DB spat
- Bangladesh waiting for ‘permanent Afghan govt’
- Shimulia ferries paused until Padma calms
- HC: include 7 March speech in syllabus
- Daily tally: 52 virus deaths, 2,497 cases
- Two men arrested for killing their wives
- Past governments never refurbished land offices: Hasina
- DB arrests former CID sub-inspector Aksadur Zaman over robbery case
- Journalist Probir Sikdar acquitted in ICT case over defaming ex-minister
- RAB arrests terror suspect in Dhaka’s Basila
- Robbery, leaked audio, 'bribery' and a spat between CID and DB officials
- Bangladesh observing, waiting for a permanent Afghan govt: state minister
- Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry services suspended until Padma calms
Most Read
- How equipped is Bangladesh to ramp up exports to China?
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Mustafizur, Nasum, Mahmudullah set up maiden T20 series-clinching win over New Zealand
- Robbery, leaked audio, 'bribery' and a spat between CID and DB officials
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths in a day, lowest in 12 weeks
- Who to blame for Taliban takeover? Former Afghan envoy points finger at Kabul
- In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end
- Muslim Americans’ ‘seismic change’
- Taliban's new Afghan government receives muted reception from China, Japan
- Exiled Ghani apologises to the Afghan people