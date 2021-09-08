Two motorcycle riders die in Dhaka road crash
Published: 08 Sep 2021 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:27 AM BdST
Two motorcycle passengers have died after the vehicle collided with a lamppost in Dhaka.
The incident took place on Mayor Mohammad Hanif flyover at 3:30 am on Wednesday.
The dead have been identified as Masum Mia, 30, and Nasir Hossain, 38. Masum lived in the capital’s Matuail area and Nasir in Jurain, according to police.
They were coming to Gulistan from Jatrabari using the flyover, said Wari Police Station OC Kabir Hossain Hawlader.
The driver lost control of the vehicle on the flyover adjacent to the supermarket mosque and crashed, leaving the passengers seriously injured.
Afterwards, police rescued them and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Nasir used to work as a contractor (soil) but Masum’s profession could not be verified, said OC Kabir.
The bodies are being stored at Dhaka Medical College morgue, he said.
