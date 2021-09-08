Past governments never renovated dilapidated land offices, says Hasina

“We want to develop the land management system furthermore. We also know that it was hard to work properly [on this issue],” Hasina said as she inaugurated offices and programmes under the Ministry of Land via videoconferencing on Wednesday.

Highlighting the derelict land office shown in a documentary screened during the inauguration, Hasina said that none of the previous governments other than the Awami League had ever worked to refurbish the land offices.

“I don’t know why the other governments have never renovated the run-down land offices. It’s a big question,” she said.

The Awami League took steps to improve the land management system, after it formed the government, she said.

“Unfortunately, the BNP-Jamat government had burnt down many land offices across the country in 2013.”

“Besides the land offices, they torched buses which carried passengers including women and children who were burnt alive. They even dragged down drivers from autorickshaws and set them on fire.”

“This was how they continued their carnage. They had destroyed and torched many land offices.”

Hasina recalled her warning against the criminals who set fire to land offices, saying that none of them would hold ownership of a plot, as they had torched the offices. “It was only then they stopped setting fire to the land offices.”

“We have seen this destruction [by the BNP and Jamat-e-Islami]. They don’t work for people. They emerged as a political entity through a military dictator, a usurper. Therefore, they have no accountability to the people or to the nation. Their aim is to grab power and money and nurture terrorism, violence and corruption. That’s what they did.”