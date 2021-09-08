One man beat his wife to death. Another strangled his

Rokibul Gazi, 40, from Urshi Village near Narail’s Kalia Police Station was arrested from a "hideout" in Dhaka's Savar early on Wednesday.

He killed his wife Dipali Begum, 35, over dowry on Sept 2, CID officer Mukta Dhar said during a media briefing at her office.

Although the victim’s family paid Rokibul Tk 1.5 million in dowry before and after the marriage, and needed to sell a house to raise the cash, he demanded another Tk 400,000 and killed Dipali over it, Mukta said.

About six years ago, Rokibul married Dipali and took Tk 500,000 million as dowry. A few days after the marriage, Rokibul demanded Tk 1 million more. Dipali was brutally beaten by Rokibul after her family refused to pay the sum, the officer added.

When she was informed of the matter, Dipali's mother sold her house and paid Rokibul the demanded dowry.

Rokibul bought his own house, a furniture shop and started a business with the cash. However, after some time passed, he demanded Tk 400,000 more as part of his dowry and was refused.

When Dipali’s mother heard she was being beaten again, she went to their house, hoping to mediate the dispute.

"As Dipali's mother watched, Rokibul hit Dipali on the head with a hammer. The blow caused her skull to crack and part of her brain became visible. Locals rushed in to help but found Dipali dead," the CID officer said.

MURDER OVER EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR

Meanwhile, in Jamalpur, CID arrested Md Rubel Mia, 42, after he reportedly strangled his wife due to an extramarital affair.

Moslima Akter Moyna, 38, and Rubel married two years ago. Rubel used to live in his in-laws' house and worked as a carpenter.

On Aug 20, Rubel killed his wife in a planned way and went into hiding, the CID officer said.

Subsequently, the CID began an investigation and one of their team managed to arrest Rubel in Dhaka's Islambagh.

"During initial interrogation, the arrestee confessed that he had an extra-marital affair with a woman. After his wife got to know about the affair, they quarrelled regularly. Rubel strangled his wife to death because of this dispute,” the officer said.