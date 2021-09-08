Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths in a day, lowest in 12 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 05:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 52 new deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily count since Jun 15, taking the total toll to 26,736.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,522,302 after 2,497 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and cases among the eight divisions, logging 20 fatalities and 1,534 infections. Chattogram tallied 15 deaths and 390 cases.
Nationwide, another 3,840 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,464,594.
As many as 27,526 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.07 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.21 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.
Globally, over 221.96 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
