Police get 4 days to interrogate Jamaat leader Parwar, eight others
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2021 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 05:08 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted police a four-day remand to interrogate Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and eight other leaders of the party in a case filed under the anti-terrorism law.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Akhter passed the remand order after hearing a petition from police seeking 10 days to question the arrestees on Tuesday.
A police team arrested the Jamaat leaders during a meeting at a home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Monday.
The arrestees included several top leaders of the war crimes-tainted political outfit, including assistant secretaries general Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said the Jamaat leaders were meeting “secretly”. “The pieces of evidence collected from them point to their anti-state activities.”
Police filed a case against them with the Bhatara Police Station in Dhaka afterwards.
