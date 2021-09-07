Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club

Investigator Kamal Hossain, inspector at Savar Model Police Station, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrates’ Court of Dhaka on Monday, said Maruf Hossain Sorder, superintendent of police in Dhaka.

The three suspects named in the charge sheet are Nasir Uddin Mahmood, Tuhin Sidique Omi and Shahidul Alam, said Kazi Moinul Islam, OC of Savar Model Police Station.

Real estate businessman Nasir and travel agent Omi have secured bail in the case, but Omi is behind bars in another case.

All three suspects have been expelled by the club after Pori Moni brought the allegations.

She said Omi took her to the club on Jun 8 and Nasir assaulted her there. Her Facebook post and subsequent news conference triggered an uproar on social media.

She then brought criminal charges against Nasir, Omi and four to five other unidentified people.

Nasir and Omi were later arrested at a home in Uttara, where they were found in possession of alcohol and illegal drugs. Police then filed a narcotics case against the suspects.

Citing investigation, OC Moinul said Omi tricked Pori Moni into visiting the club where Nasir and Shahidul sexually harassed her.

The actress was also arrested with liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani in early August. She was freed on bail recently.